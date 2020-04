April 29 (Reuters) - Russia’s MMK:

* SAYS IN Q2 2020, THE GROUP SEES RISKS OF DECLINING SALES VOLUMES AMID WEAKER BUSINESS ACTIVITY

* SAYS CAPEX IN Q2 2020 IS EXPECTED TO BE HIGHER THANIN Q1 2020 DUE TO COMPLETION OF RECONSTRUCTION OF HOT-ROLLING MILL 2500

* SAYS MARKET UNCERTAINTY AMID COVID-19 PANDEMICIS EXPECTED TO PUT SIGNIFICANT PRESSURE ON GLOBAL PRICES FOR METAL PRODUCTS IN Q2 2020