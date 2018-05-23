BRIEF-Russia's MTS says Q1 net profit up 23.6 pct y/y

May 23 (Reuters) - Russian mobile phone operator MTS says:

* Q1 2018 net profit at 15.4 billion roubles ($250 million), taking into account the effect from the adoption of new IFRS standards, vs. 12.5 billion roubles in Q1 2017

* Q1 revenue at 107.9 billion roubles, up 3.1 percent year on year

* Q1 adjusted OIBDA at 52.1 billion roubles, up 24.6 percent year on year

* Q1 adjusted OIBDA margin at 48.3 percent vs. 40.0 percent in Q1 2017

* Free cash flow at 13.9 billion roubles, down 39.1 percent year on year

* MTS believes that compliance with the data storage law could result in an additional investment of 60 billion roubles over five years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 61.6795 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)