FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
May 23, 2018 / 12:12 PM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-Russia's MTS says Q1 net profit up 23.6 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 23 (Reuters) - Russian mobile phone operator MTS says:

* Q1 2018 net profit at 15.4 billion roubles ($250 million), taking into account the effect from the adoption of new IFRS standards, vs. 12.5 billion roubles in Q1 2017

* Q1 revenue at 107.9 billion roubles, up 3.1 percent year on year

* Q1 adjusted OIBDA at 52.1 billion roubles, up 24.6 percent year on year

* Q1 adjusted OIBDA margin at 48.3 percent vs. 40.0 percent in Q1 2017

* Free cash flow at 13.9 billion roubles, down 39.1 percent year on year

* MTS believes that compliance with the data storage law could result in an additional investment of 60 billion roubles over five years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 61.6795 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.