BRIEF-Russia's MTS says Q4 net profit down 12 pct y/y

March 19 (Reuters) - Mobile TeleSystems (MTS) says:

* Q4 2017 net profit at 10.9 billion roubles ($188.4 million), down 12 percent year on year

* Q4 revenue at 116.8 billion roubles, up 4.7 percent year on year

* Q4 adjusted OIBDA at 45.2 billion roubles, up 8.2 percent year on year

* Q4 adjusted OIBDA margin at 38.7 percent versus 37.4 percent in Q4 2016

* Free cash flow at 71.5 billion roubles versus 47.0 billion roubles the year earlier

* For 2018, MTS forecasts slight revenue growth

* MTS anticipates that the adoption of new IFRS standards will increase adjusted OIBDA by an estimated 20 billion roubles in 2018. Excluding the impact of new IFRS standards, MTS anticipates a stable outlook for FY 2018. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 57.8500 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)