BRIEF-Russia's MTS says suspends communication services in Turkmenistan

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Russia’s MTS says:

* It was compelled to suspend communication services in Turkmenistan;

* The decision is due to unilateral actions of state-owned telecommunication company Turkmentelekom, which resulted in the disconnection of international and long-distance zonal communication services and Internet access;

* MTS is currently negotiating with Turkmenistan regulatory authorities in order to obtain permission to use frequencies, as well as to obtain other resources, necessary to provide telecommunication services.