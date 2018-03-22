FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Consumer Goods and Retail
March 22, 2018 / 12:33 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

BRIEF-Russia's M.video buys Eldorado for around $800 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 22 (Reuters) - Russian electrical goods retailer M.video says:

* Announces acquisition of Eldorado for 45.5 billion roubles ($798.82 million), excluding the liabilities of Eldorado

* Plans to take a loan of around 40 billion roubles in addition to own funds to finance the acquisition

* Expects the combined company’s revenues to reach 450 billion roubles in 2022

* The net debt to EBITDA ratio of the combined company is expected to be 1.5 times at the end of 2018 and fall to 0.5 times by the end of 2020

* The company plans to close the deal in Q2 2018

* M.video’s FY 2017 net profit was 6.95 billion roubles, up 25.4 percent on 2016

* FY 2017 EBITDA rose 14 percent to 11.79 billion roubles

* EBITDA margin grew to 6.0 percent in 2017 from 5.6 pct in 2016

* Net revenue was up 8.2 percent to 198.2 billion roubles. Further company coverage: ($1 = 56.9591 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.