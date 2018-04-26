BRIEF-Russia's M.Video completes acquisition of Eldorado

April 26 (Reuters) - Russian consumer electronics retailer M.Video:

* Announces that its subsidiary M.Video Management LLC has completed the acquisition of 100 percent of Eldorado LLC for 45.5 billion roubles ($730 million).

* The company expects legal procedures for the merger of M.Video and Eldorado to be completed by the end of the first quarter of 2019.

* The combined business will be headed by Enrique Fernandez, acting Chief Executive Officer of M.Video. Further company coverage: ($1 = 62.3425 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)