April 18 (Reuters) - Russian consumer electronics retailer M.video says:

* Net sales increased by 17.4 percent year-on-year to 61.0 billion roubles ($992.32 million) in Q1 2018

* Like-for-like sales grew by 12.5 percent year-on-year

* Online-based sales jumped 82.4 percent year-on-year to 11.8 billion roubles (with VAT)

($1 = 61.4720 roubles)