BRIEF-Russia's M.video says Q4 sales up 19 pct y/y

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Russian electronics retailer M.video says:

* Q4 sales increased by 18.6 percent year-on-year to 76.8 billion roubles ($1.35 billion);

* Q4 Like-for-Like sales grew by 12.7 percent year-on-year;

* Full-year 2017 sales grew by 8.2 percent year-on-year and amounted to 233.9 billion roubles;

* Full-year 2017 Like-for-Like sales increased by 4.1 percent year-on-year.

* M.video opened 27 new stores in 2017 (including 20 stores opened in Q4), and closed one store for relocation.

* As of Dec. 31, 2017, the company operated 424 stores in 169 Russian cities. Further company coverage: ($1 = 56.7370 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)