BRIEF-Russia's Nornickel sees downside risk to 2020 sales volumes

April 21 (Reuters) - Russian nickel and palladium producer Norilsk Nickel says:

* SEES POTENTIAL DOWNSIDE RISK TO 2020 SALES VOLUMES: RISK OF INCREASE OF WORKING CAPITAL INVENTORIES

* ITS PRODUCTION TARGETS FOR 2020 ARE REITERATED AT PRE-EPIDEMIC LEVELS;

* SEES DOWNSIDE RISK TO CAPEX GUIDANCE FOR 2020 OF $2.2-2.5 BLN;

* SEES GLOBAL NICKEL MARKET SURPLUS AT 149,000 TONNES IN 2020;

* SEES GLOBAL PALLADIUM MARKET SURPLUS AT 0.1 MILLION TROY OUNCES IN 2020. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)