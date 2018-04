BRIEF-Russia's Novak says expects oil output, exports flat in 2018

MOSCOW, April 6 (Reuters) - Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak says:

* Russian oil production to stay flat in 2018 from 2017, at around 547 mln T (10.98 million barrels per day)

* Russian oil exports to stay unchanged in 2018 from 2017, at 257 mln T

* Russian oil refining output may slightly rise to 280-281 mln T in 2018

* Russian natural gas production to stay unchanged in 2018, at 691 billion cubic metres

* Investments in oil industry seen at 1.3 trillion roubles ($22.5 billion) in 2018

* Coal production seen at 410 mln T in 2018, exports at 187-188 mln T ($1 = 57.6727 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)