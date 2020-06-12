Healthcare
BRIEF-Russia's Novatek Arctic LNG 2 project on track

June 12 (Reuters) - Russia’s largest producer of liquefied natural gas Novatek says:

* Online meeting was held on Friday on the Russian Arctic LNG 2 project;

* The working meeting was attended by Leonid Mikhelson (NOVATEK), Patrick Pouyanne (TOTAL), Dai Houliang (CNPC), Wang Dongjin (CNOOC), Tatsuo Yasunaga (Mitsui) and Tetsuhiro Hosono (JOGMEC)

* Currently, the overall progress for the project is estimated at 19%, with concrete casting of the first GBS platform estimated to be completed by 37%, despite the COVID-19 outbreak;

* The partners expressed confidence that the project will commence on time based on the current progress;

* In addition, significant progress has been made in contracting LNG volumes from the project.

* Further company coverage: (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Louise Heavens)

