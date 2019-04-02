BRIEF-Russia's Novatek, trading firm Vitol sign LNG supply agreement

April 2 (Reuters) - Russian gas producer Novatek PAO says:

* Novatek and energy trading firm Vitol have signed an agreement for the supply of liquefied natural gas;

* The agreement envisages concluding a 15-year contract with annual supply of one million tonnes of LNG from the Arctic LNG-2 project as well as other Novatek projects;

* LNG will be shipped on a free on board basis to Novatek's transshipment terminals in Murmansk region and Kamchatka.