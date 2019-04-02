Switzerland Market Report
April 2, 2019 / 6:20 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Russia's Novatek, trading firm Vitol sign LNG supply agreement

1 Min Read

April 2 (Reuters) - Russian gas producer Novatek PAO says:

* Novatek and energy trading firm Vitol have signed an agreement for the supply of liquefied natural gas;

* The agreement envisages concluding a 15-year contract with annual supply of one million tonnes of LNG from the Arctic LNG-2 project as well as other Novatek projects;

* LNG will be shipped on a free on board basis to Novatek’s transshipment terminals in Murmansk region and Kamchatka. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below