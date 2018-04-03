FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 3, 2018 / 2:41 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Russia's O'Key plans share buyback, no more dividends for 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 3 (Reuters) - Russian food retailer O’Key Group SA says:

* The board resolved to approve the terms of a buy-back programme with respect to global depositary receipts

* The buy-back programme is intended to provide shares for the long-term incentive programme for the company’s management and to return capital to shareholders in a manner that will improve liquidity

* The board resolved to propose to the shareholders of the company to approve as final the interim dividend in the amount of $24.7 million and to carry forward the balance of the net profit to the next accounting year

* O’Key announced the payment of $24.7 million as an interim dividend for 2017 in January. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)

