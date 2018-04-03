BRIEF-Russia's O'Key plans share buyback, no more dividends for 2017

April 3 (Reuters) - Russian food retailer O’Key Group SA says:

* The board resolved to approve the terms of a buy-back programme with respect to global depositary receipts

* The buy-back programme is intended to provide shares for the long-term incentive programme for the company’s management and to return capital to shareholders in a manner that will improve liquidity

* The board resolved to propose to the shareholders of the company to approve as final the interim dividend in the amount of $24.7 million and to carry forward the balance of the net profit to the next accounting year

* O’Key announced the payment of $24.7 million as an interim dividend for 2017 in January. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)