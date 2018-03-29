BRIEF-Russia's O'Key says 2017 net profit at 3.2 bln roubles

March 29 (Reuters) - Russian food retailer O’Key Group SA says:

* 2017 net profit amounted to 3.167 billion roubles ($55.1 million) after a net loss of 138 million roubles in 2016

* EBITDA increased by 1 percent to 9.335 billion roubles

* EBITDA margin was flat year on year at 5.3 percent

* Total revenue grew 1.1 percent to 177.5 billion roubles

* Expects net retail revenue generated by the hypermarkets business to grow in low single digits in 2018, with new stores openings limited to two

* Says 2019 is expected to be a pivoting year for the business performance and in 2020 growth is expected to accelerate

* Expects net retail revenue generated by its discounters business to grow by approximately 50 percent in 2018

* Says EBITDA loss of the Da! discount stores is expected to decline by up to 50 percent year on year. ($1 = 57.5165 roubles)