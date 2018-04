April 17 (Reuters) - Russian food retailer O’Key Group SA says:

* Group net retail revenue decreased by 6.9 percent year on year in Q1 2018 to 39.84 billion roubles ($647.62 million)

* Like-for-like net retail revenue of group marginally decreased by 0.7 percent year on year

* Expects EBITDA margin to be within a range of 7-8 percent in 2018-2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 61.5180 roubles) (Reporting By Moscow Newsroom)