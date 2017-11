Nov 28 (Reuters) - Russian food retailer O‘Key Group S.A. says:

* Dmitrii Troitskii has increased his stake in the company to 35.4 percent from 23.6 percent;

* Dmitry Korzhev has reduced his stake in the company to 11.8 percent from 23.6 percent.