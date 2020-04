April 16 (Reuters) - Russia’s biggest housebuilder PIK Group said on Thursday:

* Sales are forecast to fall by 70% in April, CEO Sergei Gordeev said, Interfax news agency reported.

* The company’s sales were down by 65% in the first 15 days of April versus March levels, hit by a partial lockdown in Russia amid the coronavirus outbreak, Gordeev said. Source text for Eikon: (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)