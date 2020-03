March 20 (Reuters) - Raspadskaya:

* SAYS RECOMMENDS DIVIDEND OF RUB 2.83 PER SHARE FOR 2019

* SAYS IMPACT OF COVID-19 OUTBREAK AND DECLINE OF OIL PRICES MAY HAVE NEGATIVE IMPACT ON ITS FINANCIAL RESULTS, THOUGH IT CANNOT BE ACCURATELY ASSESSED NOW Source text - bit.ly/2QxlrcL

