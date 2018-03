March 19 (Reuters) - Russia’s Rusagro:

* SAYS BOARD RECOMMENDED TO APPROVE DISTRIBUTION OF DIVIDEND OF RUB 2.2 BILLION FOR H2 2017

* TOTAL DIVIDEND PAYMENT FOR 2017 COULD AMOUNT TO RUB 4.09 BILLION, INCLUDING RUB 1.86 BILLION THE COMPANY HAS APPROVED FOR H1

* WILL PAY USD 1.45 (GROSS) PER OUTSTANDING SHARE OR USD 0.29 (GROSS) PER OUTSTANDING GDR

* THE DIVIDEND RECORD DATE IS APRIL 13 Source text - bit.ly/2tVmRow

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)