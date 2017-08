Aug 14 (Reuters) - Russian farming conglomerate Rusagro (Ros Agro Plc) said:

* Its Board of Directors has recommended a first-half dividend payment of 69.2 roubles ($1.15) per share or 13.84 roubles per GDR ($0.23);

* The extraordinary general meeting of shareholders will be held on September 14;

* The dividend record date is September 14.