April 20 (Reuters) - Russia’s biggest lender Sberbank says:

* Sberbank’s investment banking unit Sberbank-CIB has opened an 8.37 billion rouble ($136.60 million), seven-year credit line to Russian real estate developer Vesper for the construction of a 60,400-square-metre commercial and residential complex in Moscow. Further company coverage: ($1 = 61.2728 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)