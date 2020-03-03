Healthcare
BRIEF-Russia's Sistema files mandatory offer to Sintez's shareholders

March 3 (Reuters) - Russian conglomerate Sistema says:

* Sinocom Investments Ltd, Sistema’s affiliate, has made a mandatory offer to buy the remaining ordinary and preferred shares in a pharmaceutical company Sintez.

* The purchase price is set at 62,156.53 roubles ($945) per one ordinary share and at 5,269.07 per one preferred share.

* In August, Sistema and one of its financial partners acquired a 46.5% stake in Sintez through Sinocom. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 65.7524 roubles)

