BRIEF-Russia's Sistema says court lifts restrictions on shares in MTS, Medsi, power grid

Dec 26 (Reuters) - Sistema says:

* The restrictions to receive income on the corporation’s and Sistema-Invest’s shareholdings of 31.76 percent in MTS , 100 percent in Medsi and 90.47 percent in Bashkirian Power Grid Company have been lifted on Dec. 26

* The above mentioned restrictions were removed as part of the implementation of the settlement agreement entered into by the corporation and Sistema-Invest with Rosneft, Bashneft and the Republic of Bashkortostan on Dec. 22 and approved by the Arbitration Court of the Republic of Bashkortostan on Dec. 26. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Moscow Newsroom)