BRIEF-Russia's Sistema says holding company Sinocom ups stake in Sintez

May 26 (Reuters) - Russian services conglomerate Sistema says:

* As a result of a mandatory tender offer to shareholders of Sintez, launched by holding company Sinocom Investments Limited, Sinocom has acquired 13,696 ordinary shares and 20,577 preferred shares in Russian pharmaceuticals producer Sintez.

* The purchase price per one ordinary share and per one preferred share amounted to 62,156.53 roubles ($872.36) and 5,269.07 roubles, respectively.

* As a result of the mandatory offer, Sinocom’s equity stake in Sintez has increased to 56.2%.

* In August 2019, Sistema, together with a financial partner, acquired a 46.5% equity stake in Sintez through holding company Sinocom.