April 17 (Reuters) - Russian oil and gas pipemaker TMK :

* RUSSIA’S TMK SAYS TOTAL PIPE SHIPMENTS UP 16 PERCENT Y/Y TO 980,000 T IN Q1

* RUSSIA’S TMK SAYS EXPECTS PIPE SHIPMENTS TO INCREASE IN 2018 DUE TO CONTINUED GROWTH IN AMERICAN MARKET Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow newsroom)