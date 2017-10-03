BRIEF-Russia's VTB sets buy-out price ahead of VTB 24 merger

Oct 3 (Reuters) - VTB Bank says:

* VTB Bank’s supervisory council made a decision to hold an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders on Nov. 9.

* The reorganisation of VTB Bank in the form of a merger with its retail unit Bank VTB 24 is on the agenda of the meeting.

* In connection with the merger, the Supervisory Council determined the buy-out price for VTB Bank ordinary shares should be 3.8 kopecks.

* The buy-out price for VTB Bank Type 1 preference shares is 1 kopeck.

* The buy-out price for VTB Bank Type 2 preference shares is 10 kopecks.