BRIEF-Russia's X5 considers buying 100 grocery stores in Bashkortostan

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Russian food retailer X5 Retail Group NV says:

* X5 is considering the acquisition of 100 Ufa Grocery Stores located in various cities across the Russian region of Bashkortostan, including 38 stores in Ufa.

* All the stores would be integrated into the Pyaterochka chain.

* X5 has submitted a request to the Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) of the Russian Federation to provide its position on the potential transaction.

* The company's further actions will depend on the position of the FAS.