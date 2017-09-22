FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Russia's X5 Retail Group approves dividend policy
September 22, 2017 / 7:22 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Russia's X5 Retail Group approves dividend policy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Russia’s X5 Retail Group says:

* Supervisory board approved the dividend policy that set a target payout ratio of at least 25 percent of X5 Retail Group’s consolidated IFRS net profit;

* When considering a dividend proposal to general meeting of shareholders, the supervisory board will be guided by a target consolidated net debt to EBITDA ratio of below 2.0x;

* Supervisory board intends to consider a dividend proposal for 2017 in accordance with new dividend policy. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)

