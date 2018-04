April 26 (Reuters) - Russian food retailer X5 Retail Group says:

* Q1 net profit totalled 5.6 billion roubles ($90 million), down 32.6 percent year on year

* Q1 adjusted EBITDA totalled 22.2 billion roubles, down 2.1 percent year on year

* Q1 adjusted EBITDA margin at 6.3 percent vs 7.7 percent in Q1 2017

* The net debt/EBITDA ratio remained at a comfortable level of 1.88x as of March 31, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 62.2599 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)