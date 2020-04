BRIEF-Russia's X5 says Q1 net retail sales up 16% Y/Y

April 16 (Reuters) - Russia’s biggest food retailer X5 Retail Group says:

* Q1 net retail sales rose 15.9% year on year to 468.5 billion roubles ($6.3 billion);

* Q1 like-for-like sales grew 5.7% year on year;

* Q1 online supermarket net sales were up 135.3% year on year;

* Due to the coronavirus outbreak, refurbishment plans for 2020 will be revised (initially the plan was to refurbish 1,300 Pyaterochka stores and 30 Perekrestok supermarkets). Further company coverage: ($1 = 74.6525 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)