April 19 (Reuters) - Russia’s biggest food retailer X5 Retail Group says:

* Total net retail sales rose 20.2 percent year-on-year in Q1 2018 to 350.3 billion roubles ($5.8 billion)

* Q1 like-for-like sales grew 0.5 percent year-on-year

* Like-for-like traffic declined 1.6 percent, while like-for-like basket rose 2.2 percent year-on-year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 60.8470 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)