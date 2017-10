Oct 12 (Reuters) - Russian food retailer X5 Retail Group NV says:

* Total net retail sales up 24.9 percent year-on-year in Q3 2017 to 317.1 billion roubles ($5.5 billion);​

* Q3 like-for-like sales up ‍4.6 pct y-o-y with traffic up 2.5 percent and basket up 2.0 percent.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 57.7505 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)