March 29, 2018 / 7:21 AM / Updated 9 hours ago

BRIEF-Russia's X5 says Q4 net profit more than doubles y-o-y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 29 (Reuters) - Russian food retailer X5 Retail Group says:

* Q4 2017 net profit at 5.4 billion roubles ($93.41 million) versus 2.4 billion roubles in Q4 2016

* Q4 adjusted EBITDA at 24.1 billion roubles versus 23 billion roubles a year earlier

* Q4 adjusted EBITDA margin at 6.7 percent versus 7.8 percent in the final quarter of 2016

* In 2017, adjusted EBITDA rose 24.7 percent y-o-y to 99.1 billion roubles and adjusted EBITDA margin was flat at 7.7 percent

* The Supervisory Board, in line with X5’s new dividend policy, recommended a debut dividend of 79.5 roubles per GDR (21.6 billion roubles in total, which represents a dividend payout ratio of 69 percent). Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 57.8100 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
