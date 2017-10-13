FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Russia's X5 to put on sale Perekrestok Express business
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 13, 2017 / 7:13 AM / in 2 days

BRIEF-Russia's X5 to put on sale Perekrestok Express business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Russian food retailer X5 Retail Group NV says:

* Company’s small-format convenience stores operating under Perekrestok Express brand in Moscow will be put on sale​;

* Perekrestok Express accounts for less than 1 percent of X5’s revenue;

* X5 has selected Renaissance Capital to assist with preparation of the deal;

* X5 plans to focus on its three major formats: Pyaterochka proximity stores, Perekrestok supermarkets and Karusel hypermarkets. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)

