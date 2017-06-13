FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Russia's Yamal LNG gets 425 mln euro loans from foreign banks
June 13, 2017 / 8:50 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Russia's Yamal LNG gets 425 mln euro loans from foreign banks

1 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) - Yamal LNG, a joint venture between Russian gas producer Novatek, France's Total , China's CNPC and Silk Road Fund, says:

* Signed agreements with several European banks, including Raiffeisen Bank International AG and Intesa Sanpaolo, on 14-year credit line facilities for the total amount up to 425 million euros.

* The annual interest rates range from six-month EURIBOR plus 1.75 percent to six-month EURIBOR plus 2.3 percent, with insurance coverage provided by the Swedish export credit agency EKN and the German export credit agency Euler Hermes.

* The new creditors have joined the terms of the project financing attracted earlier without increasing its overall amount.

* Yamal LNG is involved in the construction of a 16.5 mmtpa natural gas liquefaction plant on the base of the hydrocarbon resources of the South-Tambeyskoye field. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)

