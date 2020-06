June 1 (Reuters) - Russian internet group Yandex says:

* Its 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) will be held later this year, and in any event by October 31, in order to ensure the safe attendance in person by shareholders and other participants at the AGM;

* The AGM may be held by telecommunications means if COVID-19-related restrictions are not lifted in the foreseeable future. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)