BRIEF-Russia's Yandex posts 189 pct jump in Q4 net profit

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Yandex NV says:

* Q4 net profit at 3.5 billion roubles ($61.59 million), up 189 percent year on year

* Q4 adjusted net profit at 5.2 billion roubles, up 62 percent year on year

* Q4 revenues at 27.9 billion roubles, up 26 percent year on year

* Q4 adjusted earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) at 9.3 billion roubles, up 39 percent year on year

* FY 2017 revenue rose 24 percent year on year to 94.1 billion roubles (company growth guidance: 22-23 pct)

* “We expect our consolidated rouble-based revenue to grow in the range of 25 percent to 30 percent in the full year 2018 compared with 2017. This outlook implies consolidation of Yandex.Taxi with Uber’s operations in Russia and neighbouring countries starting from Feb. 7, 2018, but excludes the effect of potential deconsolidation of Yandex.Market.”

* “We expect our Search and Portal rouble-based revenue to grow in the range of 18 percent to 20 percent in the full year 2018 compared with 2017.” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 56.8250 roubles)