Jan 31 (Reuters) - Russian tech company Yandex says:

* The combination of Yandex’s ride-sharing business with Uber in Russia and several other markets is expected to complete in first half of February 2018.

* Yandex said previously the companies aimed to close the deal in January 2018.

* The parties are currently finalising preparations for closing the deal, Yandex said in a Wednesday statement.