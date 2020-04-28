BRIEF-Russia's Yandex says Q1 net income down 5% y/y

April 28 (Reuters) - Russian internet group Yandex says:

* Q1 adjusted net income at 5.1 billion roubles ($69 million), down 5% year-on-year;

* Q1 revenue at 47 billion roubles, up 26% year-on-year;

* Q1 adjusted EBITDA at 12.1 billion roubles, up 13% year-on-year;

* Withdraws its 2020 financial guidance due to uncertainty over the impact of coronavirus epidemic;

* “The year started off well, but by mid-March our markets began to be impacted by the coronavirus outbreak,” said Chief Executive Officer Arkady Volozh. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 73.8700 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)