Oct 17 (Reuters) - SOUTH AFRICA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL:

* SOUTH AFRICA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL - APPROVES RUSTENBURG PLATINUM MINES ACQUISITION OF GLENCORE OPERATIONS SOUTH AFRICA’S INTEREST IN MOTOTOLO JV

* SA'S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL - APPROVES CONTROL TRANSFER OF RICHFIELD TO INVESTEC, WITH CONDITION PARTIES NOTIFY 2ND DEAL WITH COMMISSION WHEN IT OCCURS