March 19 (Reuters) - Rutherford Health PLC:

* RUTHERFORD HEALTH - MEMBERS OF CONCERT PARTY ARE NO LONGER REGARDED BY TAKEOVER PANEL TO BE ACTING IN CONCERT

* RUTHERFORD HEALTH - LF EQUITY INCOME FUND (FORMERLY LF WOODFORD EQUITY INCOME FUND) HAS A DIFFERENT FUND MANAGER

* RUTHERFORD HEALTH-SCHRODER UK PUBLIC PRIVATE TRUST (FORMERLY WOODFORD PATIENT CAPITAL TRUST), OMNIS INCOME & GROWTH FUND HAVE DIFFERENT FUND MANAGER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: