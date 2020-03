March 12 (Reuters) - RWE AG:

* RWE HAS NOT SEEN ANY DELAY TO REALISING PROJECTS BECAUSE OF CORONAVIRUS - CEO OF RENEWABLES INTERNATIONAL

* RWE CFO KREBBER SAYS THERE IS NO INTENTION TO REDUCE E.ON SHAREHOLDING OR SELL IT AT THE MOMENT ALTHOUGH WE WON’T BE HOLDING ON TO IT INDEFINITELY

* RWE CFO KREBBER SAYS RWE IS NOW MUCH BETTER EQUIPPED TO LIMIT EXPOSURE TO OIL PRICE DECLINES THAN IN COAL-FOCUSED DAYS Further company coverage: (Berlin Speed Desk)