BRIEF-RXi Pharma Announces Meets Secondary Objective With RXI-109 For Dermal Scarring

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Rxi Pharmaceuticals Corp:

* RXI PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE RESULTS FROM PHASE 2 TRIAL WITH RXI-109 FOR DERMAL SCARRING

* RXI PHARMACEUTICALS CORP - RXI-109 MEETS SECONDARY OBJECTIVE AS IT WAS SHOWN TO BE SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED

* RXI PHARMACEUTICALS CORP -RXI-109 STUDY SUCCESSFULLY MEETS PRIMARY EFFECTIVENESS OBJECTIVE WITH STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT OUTCOMES

* RXI PHARMACEUTICALS - FULL STUDY RESULTS SHOW RXI-109 WAS SAFE, WELL TOLERATED FOR ALL DOSAGE GROUPS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: