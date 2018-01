BRIEF-RXi Pharmaceuticals Announces Business Strategy To Focus On Immuno-Oncology Programs To Accelerate Growth

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Rxi Pharmaceuticals Corp:

* RXI PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES BUSINESS STRATEGY TO FOCUS ON IMMUNO-ONCOLOGY PROGRAMS TO ACCELERATE GROWTH

* RXI PHARMACEUTICALS CORP - COMPANY TO “CAPITALIZE” ON PROPRIETARY SELF-DELIVERING RNAI PLATFORM (SD-RXRNA)

* RXI PHARMACEUTICALS CORP - 2018 BUSINESS STRATEGY INCLUDES DEVELOPING IMMUNO-ONCOLOGY TARGETS BEYOND CHECKPOINT INHIBITION, I.E. CELL DIFFERENTIATION

* RXI PHARMACEUTICALS- RELATING TO OPERATIONAL REVIEW, RXI INTENDS TO PARTNER/OUT-LICENSE BOTH ITS DERMATOLOGY AND OPHTHALMOLOGY FRANCHISES