BRIEF-Rxi Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive Results From Phase 2 Trial With Samcyprone For Treatment Of Common Warts

May 18 (Reuters) - Rxi Pharmaceuticals Corp:

* RXI PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE RESULTS FROM PHASE 2 TRIAL WITH SAMCYPRONE™ FOR THE TREATMENT OF COMMON WARTS

* RXI PHARMACEUTICALS CORP - STUDY SUCCESSFULLY MEETS ITS PRIMARY EFFECTIVENESS OBJECTIVES AND ITS SECONDARY SAFETY AND TOLERABILITY OBJECTIVES

* RXI PHARMACEUTICALS CORP - STUDY RESULTS SHOW THAT SAMCYPRONE WAS SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED