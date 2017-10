Aug 8 (Reuters) - Rxi Pharmaceuticals Corp

* Rxi Pharmaceuticals says ‍selected two self-delivering RNAI (SD-RXRNA) compounds from its immuno-oncology pipeline for preclinical development​

* Rxi Pharmaceuticals - ‍decision triggered selection of a manufacturing facility to initiate production of CGMP grade material, initially for RXI-762​

* Says to ‍move Rxi-762 into clinical development as early as 2018 as part of an ACT therapy​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: