BRIEF-RXI Says Determined Interim Financial Statements For Qtrs Ended March 31, June 30, Sept 30, 2017 Should No Longer Be Relied Upon‍​

March 26 (Reuters) - Rxi Pharmaceuticals Corp:

* RXI - ON MARCH 20, DETERMINED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR QTRS ENDED MARCH 31, JUNE 30, AND SEPT 30, 2017 SHOULD NO LONGER BE RELIED UPON‍​

* RXI PHARMACEUTICALS - ‍ADJUSTMENT IN RESTATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR PRIOR PERIODS IS A NON-CASH CHARGE​

* RXI - ‍ADJUSTMENT IN RESTATED STATEMENTS DID NOT AFFECT PREVIOUSLY REPORTED NET LOSS/OPERATING CASH FLOWS, HAD NO IMPACT ON BALANCE SHEET​

* RXI - CONCLUDED INTERNAL CONTROL DEFICIENCIES SPECIFIC TO ISSUE REPRESENT ‘MATERIAL WEAKNESS’ IN INTERNAL CONTROL OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING​

* RXI - DETERMINED CO'S DISCLOSURE CONTROLS & PROCEDURES WERE NOT EFFECTIVE FOR PRIOR PERIODS​