March 23 (Reuters) - RXP Services Ltd:

* REFINANCED ITS $25 MILLION INTEREST-ONLY GENERAL FACILITY WITH WESTPAC, WITH LOAN MATURITY BEING EXTENDED TO MARCH 2023

* OPERATIONS AND FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE HAVE NOT BEEN MATERIALLY IMPACTED UP UNTIL THIS POINT FROM COVID-19

* HAD OVER $8 MILLION IN CASH AT BANK AS AT DEC. 31