BRIEF-Ryan J. Morris Reports 4.7 pct Stake In Infusystem Holdings As Of March 19

March 21 (Reuters) - RYAN J. MORRIS

* RYAN J. MORRIS REPORTS 4.7 PERCENT STAKE IN INFUSYSTEM HOLDINGS INC AS OF MARCH 19, 2018 - SEC FILING‍​

* RYAN J. MORRIS - BELIEVE THAT SECURITIES OF INFUSYSTEM HOLDINGS INC ARE SIGNIFICANTLY “UNDERVALUED” AND REPRESENT AN “ATTRACTIVE INVESTMENT”

* RYAN J. MORRIS - SEEK TO ENGAGE IN CONSTRUCTIVE DIALOGUE WITH INFUSYSTEM HOLDINGS’ MANAGEMENT, BOARD REGARDING STRATEGIC,OPERATIONAL OPPORTUNITIES

* RYAN J. MORRIS - INTEND TO COMMUNICATE WITH INFUSYSTEM HOLDINGS ABOUT MATTERS, INCLUDING, SALE OF INFUSYSTEM OR CERTAIN OF ITS BUSINESSES OR ASSETS ‍​ Source text - bit.ly/2GeYdEk Further company coverage: