BRIEF-Ryan J. Morris Says Notified Infusystem Of Interest To Discuss Strategic Transaction With Co

April 25 (Reuters) - Ryan J. Morris:

* RYAN J. MORRIS SAYS NOTIFIED INFUSYSTEM HOLDINGS THAT THEY WOULD LIKE TO DISCUSS POSSIBILITY OF NEGOTIATING STRATEGIC TRANSACTION WITH INFUSYSTEM TO ACQUIRE INFUSYSTEM

* RYAN J. MORRIS SAYS INFUSYSTEM HAS INDICATED TO RYAN J. MORRIS THAT IT DID NOT WANT TO ENGAGE IN DISCUSSIONS ON POSSIBILITY OF STRATEGIC TRANSACTION

* RYAN J. MORRIS SAYS DELIVERED LETTER TO INFUSYSTEM NOMINATING SLATE OF SIX DIRECTOR CANDIDATES FOR ELECTION TO ITS BOARD